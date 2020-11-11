TENBY’s Wales Air Ambulance charity shop reopened today, Wednesday, November 11.

The shop was forced to shut in March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and ahead of its reopening the charity has taken measures to ensure everyone’s safety.

Opening hours have been altered so that staff and volunteers can deep-clean before and after they open each day.

The decision to reopen the Tenby shop, which is located in Upper Frog Street, follows the successful reopening of its shops elsewhere in Wales.

The store will be open Monday to Friday between 11am and 4pm.

Following government guidelines, face coverings will be necessary in the Tenby charity shop, apart from those who have an exemption from wearing them.

The Charity’s Head of Retail, Andrew Lawton, said: “We are delighted to be able to reopen our Tenby shop. During the pandemic, Wales Air Ambulance has seen a significant decrease in funds following the closure of charity shops and cancelled events. Our shops that were reopened before the recent ‘fire break’ were doing extremely well and we hope the Tenby store will be just as successful.

“The safety of our staff and customers is of paramount importance to us and we want to reassure our supporters that we’ve been working hard behind the scenes to ensure the store is safe. To allow the shop to continue to stay open, we are asking customers to please stick to the strict guidelines. This is to ensure their safety, as well as the safety of our staff and volunteers. Thank you to all our customers who have been patient whilst waiting for the store to reopen.”

Customers are asked to maintain social distancing at all times and follow a one-way system. The charity is also asking customers not to touch anything unless they plan on purchasing the item.

When at the till, customers are asked to stand in the marked box while being served and to use contactless or card payment where possible. There are also hand sanitising stations available for people to maintain their hand hygiene and Perspex screens have been fitted at each till point.

In addition, the Charity has made some changes regarding the donated items they receive, as well as their delivery service. These are as follows:

Donated Items – Unfortunately, the Tenby shop can only take a limited number of donated items at this time. This is because of the need to isolate donated goods for a while to avoid potential cross-contamination.

Deliveries – Unfortunately, the Charity is only able to provide a limited delivery service at this time.

Any deliveries will be to the curbside only and not into homes. Personal collection from the shop is the preferred option, where possible.