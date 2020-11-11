MILFORD Waterfront is once again looking for budding artists to design a Christmas card for its annual competition.

Artists who enter will get the chance to win prizes in time for Christmas.

Entries will be judged by In House Crafts, who have been involved in the competition for the past two years. The competition is open to all ages this year so everyone is able to enter.

The four age group categories are:

• Reception to year 2

• Years 3 – 6

• Years 7 – 11

• Age 16+

Entries can be submitted by posting them into the Christmas Post Box, located in the hallway outside of the Milford Marina Office, by the internal stairs to Martha’s Vineyard, or by post.

The Christmas post box will be open for entries from 5pm on Friday, November 27, till Wednesday, December 9 at 5pm.

Natalie Hunt, Activity and Events Co-ordinator for Milford Waterfront commented: “We are excited to be doing the Christmas card competition again, especially after the year we have all had. It is more important now than ever to get into the community Christmas spirit, and this is such a lovely activity to do at home with family and friends.

“We felt it was only right to open this up and add a 16+ category this year, as we have all been getting into new hobbies including arts and crafts since March. We can’t wait to see Milford Waterfront looking all festive for Christmas.”

In House Crafts, who are an independently run paper craft shop based at Milford Waterfront, will be deciding on a winner and two runners up for each of the four age categories and Milford Waterfront will be providing art themed prizes for all winners.

The winners will be contacted on Wednesday, December 16, and entries will be displayed around Milford Waterfront until Christmas Eve to add some festive cheer.

For more information on how to enter and terms and conditions please go to: https://www.milfordwaterfront.co.uk/blog