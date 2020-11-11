Fitness fans have been enjoying their return to Pembrokeshire County Council’s Leisure Centres following the firebreak lockdown and further facilities and lessons are to re-open next week.

Pembrokeshire Leisure’s organised fitness classes, swimming and gym sessions have seen good numbers of participants since the end of the ‘firebreak’ on Monday.

All classes and activities must still be booked in advance and all Covid-19 measures, such as hand hygiene and social distancing observed. See below for further details.

The re-opening continues next week with St David’s Sports Facility returning to limited opening hours from Monday, November 16, and every Monday thereafter between 4pm and 9pm.

Monday also sees the return of the swimming lessons programme for children who were learning to swim prior to lockdown.

This will be an introduction back into swimming lessons for swimmers and swimming teachers.

The focus will initially be on making sure swimmers and the adults accompanying them get used to the new procedures when attending swimming lessons.

Teachers will be spending the four week term recapping skills which were learnt prior to lessons finishing in March and helping swimmers to adapt to the new procedures.

Centres have been working hard to contact swimmers, but if you haven’t been contacted please email your local leisure centre with your child’s full name and a contact phone number.

The council’s leisure & cultural services business development manager, Julie Ashley-Jones, said: “We look forward to welcoming our customers back to exercise and have some exciting fitness programmes available for you to participate in.

“The reduced offer of £19 per month is available to the general public and we welcome the return of previous users and new users.

“Now is the time to get fit and healthy and build up your aerobic and strength exercises with help from our fitness instructors and get yourself in good shape for the Christmas period ahead.”

All sessions at Pembrokeshire leisure centres are bookable through the Pembrokeshire Leisure website or by downloading the Pembrokeshire Leisure app, available for Android and IOS.

For more information, including how to book and the measures in place to keep everyone safe, see pembrokeshireleisure.co.uk/