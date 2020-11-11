HEARTFELT recollections of her grandad and the days after his death have won an Ysgol Bro Gwaun pupil acclaim in a national writing competition.

Year 9 pupil, Beatrice Hole, won the local and regional levels in this year's Great Britain and Ireland Rotary Young Writers' Competition. The teenager then went on to come runner up at a national level.

This year's theme was Connections and Beatrice write about her relationship with her grandfather, himself a Rotarian in Wolverhampton, and how, even after his death, his presence in the world remains.

Her piece was picked out as winner of around 100 local entries, she then went on to win the south Wales round of the competition before competing in the national final.

At the local level pupils from Ysgol Bro Gwaun and Ysol Penrhyn Dewi and their feeder junior schools were encouraged to enter the competition.

Tracey Johnson from Fishguard Library, who also goes into the junior schools to give writing advice, as well as a Rotarian and community member then judge the entries.

Beatrice was presented with her trophy at Ysgol bro Gwaun last week by Mary Adams, assistant governor for Rotary Wales, who presented the trophy on behalf of Rotary Great Britain and Ireland.

"I have great pleasure in presenting this," she said. "It is a huge achievement for yourself particularly and for us in Pembrokeshire. Huge congratulations.

"These are treasured memories of your grandfather and it's a well-written piece. Something to treasure."

Ysgol Bro Gwaun's head of English, Tim Bercury, added:

"So many people have read the piece. The more people that can read it, that's the important thing. Your influence is spreading."

"We are very very proud of you," said headteacher Paul Edwards. "I have read the piece and it was exceptionally well-written."

Beatrice said that her achievements in the competition had added significance because of the nature of the piece.

"It's quite special," she said. "It was about my grandad. He always used to buy us books and encourage us. He would be really proud."

To read Beatrice's writing, visit rotarygbi.org/rotary-young-writer-2020-the-national-results and click on the link to the intermediate winners.