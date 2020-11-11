A 61-year-old man has died following an incident in Narberth on Sunday.
A police spokesperson said:“Dyfed-Powys Police attended a property in the Narberth area of Pembrokeshire, following a report of an incident involving a plant vehicle on Sunday afternoon, November 8, 2020.
"Sadly the 61-year-old male driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been advised and are being supported by specially trained officers.
"A 51-year-old male is home after receiving treatment in hospital.
"The Health and Safety Executive and H.M.Coroner have been informed.
"Our thoughts remain with the family at this very difficult time.”