THIS November marks the start of a new exhibition at Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre in St Davids, celebrating the biodiversity that comes when land is managed ethically for the benefit of nature.
#1000 Postcards by Liza Adamczewski is inspired by the artist's own re-wilding of her 60-acre Pembrokeshire farm.
The daily tweet of a postcard, featuring a creature or plant that Liza has found on her farm accompanied by understandable information, forms an integral aspect of this piece of work.
Having gained an MA from London's Royal College of Art, Liza has enjoyed a buoyant career with commissions spanning the commercial and artistic worlds, including Penguin Publishing and The Sunday Times as well as exhibitions in London, Suffolk, Bristol and Edinburgh.
It was Liza's passion for conservation that brought her to Pembrokeshire and formed the basis for this new body of work.
Oriel y Parc Manager Claire Bates said: "These beautiful pieces are an important reminder of how well nature responds when given appropriate support.
"The rich biodiversity of the Pembrokeshire landscape has provided inspiration for many artists over the centuries, and it will be a privilege to host an exhibition that encourages us to celebrate the nature on our doorstep."
#1000 Postcards will be on display at Oriel y Parc between November 2020 and February 2021.
To find out more about the #1000 Postcards project visit Liza Adamczewski's website at www.lizaadamczewski.com.
For more information about this and other events, please visit www.orielyparc.com or call 01437 720392.