VOLUNTEERS from a beach clean project at Whitesands beach, St Davids, have recently donated £160 worth of Morrisons vouchers to their local food bank, helping those in need during these difficult times.

The St Davids and Solva Food Pod, a group set up to provide food support during the Covid-19 crisis, was extremely grateful for the unexpected donation of vouchers which came from EcoDewi on behalf of volunteers who had been part of their Peninsula Beach Stewards project.

The beach stewards project came about as a result of residents' concerns when the spring lockdown eased, and visitors flocked back to local beaches for the summer.

Over the summer holidays, 30 volunteers coordinated by EcoDewi, a St Davids community environmental group, helped make sure that each day a beach clean was carried. An estimated 84 bags of rubbish were removed, which otherwise may have entered our oceans.

Morrisons, Haverfordwest, heard about the project and wanted to show its support. At the end of the project Sian Rees, Morrisons community champion, presented EcoDewi with Morrisons gift vouchers as a thank you to all the volunteers.

As the group began distributing the vouchers, it was suggested that one option could be to pass them on to others in the community who were struggling during the coronavirus epidemic. £160 worth of vouchers were donated, via EcoDewi, to the St Davids and Solva Food Pod.

"After a successful project, we were extremely grateful to Morrisons for their kind gift, recognising the hard work and commitment of our volunteers," said Jeremy Wadia of EcoDewi.

"It was then a fantastic sign of community spirit when many volunteers chose to pass on their gift to the local food pod which itself has been working so hard to support many our neighbours".

The St Davids and Solva Food Pod has been raising money and delivering food boxes to homes who need the support across north Pembrokeshire. Anyone who needs it will be helped on a no questions asked basis.

The volunteer-run food pod is entirely funded by donations and currently supporting 50 households. With winter approaching, Covid-19 numbers on the increase and restrictions still impacting so many, there is a real need for extra support to those in need.

"We are over the moon with this donation", said Louise Tarbuck, coordinator of the food pod. "Now is a time when communities must really pull together to support each other and this donation is a great example of peninsula residents looking out for one another.

"We are incredibly grateful, and humbled that we were chosen by the fantastic and generous EcoDewi Beach Stewards for this donation"

To find out more about the St Davids & Solva Food Pod, join its Facebook group, www.facebook.com/groups/247882982931288) or you can message Louise Tarbuck on Facebook messenger or call on 01437 729321.

For more information on EcoDewi visit its website at http://ecodewi.org.uk, follow it on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or email hello@ecodewi.org.uk.