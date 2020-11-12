CARDIGAN Castle will host a unique event this December with a magical Winter Lantern Trail to be held in the grounds.

In the absence of the Giant Lantern Parade, which Cardigan has enjoyed every December since 2016, the Not a Normal Midwinter's Dream giant lantern trail will provide an alternative magical experience for children and adults alike.

The trail is organised by Small World Theatre, in partnership with the castle and supported by Cardigan Town Council. It will be an enchanting outdoor journey based on a winter dreamscape full of surprises and installations with glowing lanterns, music, aerial circus, performers and more.

Cardigan Castle's experience of hosting outdoor events and welcoming the town will no doubt add to the excitement and expected popularity of this new trail, which will be a means of ensuring that Cardigan is still able to enjoy a magical winter celebration despite coronavirus restrictions.

Small World Theatre has brought the Giant Lantern Parade to Cardigan since 2016, bringing communities together and celebrating the winter season. The annual parade has seen adventurous themes, magnificent giant structures and thousands of beautiful lanterns.

The lantern processions have become a centrepiece to Cardigan town centre's Christmas celebrations, with last year's event attracting around 13,000 visitors.

"Cardigan's Lantern Parade is a memorable occasion and has showcased the area's creativity," said Cardigan mayor, Clive Davies.

"It is a huge blow to the town that we can't safely hold a parade, but we are delighted that there will be an alternative, in the face of restrictions, to raise people's spirits in these challenging times".

The castle's Not a Normal Midwinter's Dream trail will be held on the December 11, 12 and 13 of with families and 'bubbles' invited to book a group tickets and time slots in advance.

Contact Cardigan Castle for information and to book tickets from Friday November 20 either through www.cardigancastle.com or by ringing 01239 615 131.