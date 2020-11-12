A VIRTUAL crowd of Santas is all set to be this year’s festive fundraiser for Narberth and Whitland Rotary Club.
Last year, the club’s Santa Run raised the magnificent sum of £1,000 for the Narberth Foodbank.
And although sprinting Santas look set to be outlawed this Christmas, they will be replaced with ones generated online to raise money.
Following on from the success of the club’s virtual duck race in the summer, the club is now running its unique Online Santa Raffle with Santas on sale for just £1 each.
“As times are so hard for a lot of people, we are pleased to be able to put on this event to again raise money for Narberth Food Bank and also this year for Patch (Pembrokeshire Action To Combat Hardship),” said club press officer Mary Adams.
Every Santa purchased will be given a number and entered into the raffle to be drawn on Sunday, December 13.
The first prize of £50 will be donated by Narberth and Whitland Rotary Club, and other prizes include Christmas hampers of seasonal goodies each provided by Rotarians Howard Llywellyn, Rob Elward, Elaine Bradbury and John Sleigh.
Santas can be bought via www.nwrotary.co.uk.