Who has carried out the research?

Money site ChangeChecker has published its latest scarcity index, which tracks the last three months and reveals the most-sought after coins across the UK.

The index is based on how many of each design are listed as 'collected' by ChangeChecker users as well as the number of times they have been requested as a swap.

What are the rarest coins to look out for?

These are the rarest 10p coins - which are worth up to £2.25

A spokesperson from ChangeChecker said: "Regardless of where they feature on the above index, if you have any of the A-Z 10ps in your collection you should consider yourself lucky, as they are particularly hard to come by in circulation and each design has a relatively low mintage (just 220,000 of each design released in 2018 and 2.1 million overall in 2019)."

These are the rarest 50p coins - and are worth up to £230

ChangeChecker said: "Previously the Football 50p had held second spot behind the most sought-after 50p in circulation, the Kew Gardens, but we saw it drop last quarter, and this Index, it’s similar story. The Judo, Triathlon and Wrestling 50ps have now all bumped the Football 50p to fifth spot.

"This update sees a huge jump for Taekwondo, jumping up 11 places and landing it in our top 10.

"There are big changes for the Wheelchair Rugby and Athletics 50ps too, dropping 15 and 11 respectively.

"Since our last Scarcity Index update, we’ve seen the 2018 Peter Rabbit drop 3 places but the 2018 Flopsy Bunny 50p has jumped up 2 spots.

"As the two rarest Beatrix Potter 50ps in circulation, it’s interesting to see them shuffle once more. These coins are definitely the ones to watch."

These are the rarest £2 coins - and are worth up to £46

A total of 37 different £2 coin designs are currently in circulation, and some of the rarest are worth up to 23 times their face value.

A spokesperson from ChangeChecker added: "For the first time in recent updates, the Commonwealth Games coins have been disrupted at the top of the index.

"The Olympic Handover has bumped the Commonwealth Games Wales £2 out of the top 4, moving up a place.

"As for the rest of the index, there’s been a substantial amount of reshuffling. The Shakespeare Tragedies has dropped 11 places, whilst the First World War (Navy) is up 3.

"After the announcement that there are no plans to issue any £2 coins into circulation for the next 10 years, it’s likely we’ll see a further shuffle to the £2 Index over the next few quarters."