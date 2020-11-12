Supermarket chain Morrisons has brought back a popular feature for shoppers following its success during the first national lockdown earlier this year.

We've put together what you need to know.

What have Morrisons reinstated?

Morrisons have reopened its national hot-food-to-go takeaway service in all 404 of its Cafés nationwide.

What will customers be able to buy?

A wide range of affordable takeaway meals will be on offer - including a new festive range - for those who want to treat themselves to an easy meal or snack.

Orders can be placed in person, over the phone or via Deliveroo in select areas.

Festive additions to the menu include a Christmas Dinner and Christmas Pudding.

The Christmas Dinner will include a main of turkey, stuffing and pig in blanket, roast and mashed potatoes, sprouts and carrots, plus a Yorkshire pudding, gravy and cranberry sauce. While for dessert, the Christmas pudding will be served with a rich brandy sauce or custard.

The festive menu also features a Festive Afternoon Tea for Two with brie and cranberry sandwiches and festive turkey wraps, a selection of rich festive cakes and a mince pies, two mini cheesecake pots, plus two cups of tea.

Café staples such as the much-loved Fish and Chips and bacon or sausage sandwich plus a hot drink are also available from the takeaway service.

All items on the menu are prepared by hand and packaged in cardboard takeaway boxes.

What have Morrisons said?

Natasha Stock, Café Takeaway Manager at Morrisons, said: “We wanted to keep our Cafe food available for busy families to pick up and take away.

"We’ve also launched a new festive menu - to spread some cheer and allow people to celebrate in the run up to Christmas.”

How to make an order

Customers can order their takeaway by calling the Morrisons takeaway hotline number on 0330 808 9733.

They will be asked to give their postcode, select their local store, and will then be transferred to their store’s Café team who will take their order.

Alternatively customers can visit the Cafe when in store to place their order.

All meals will be ready for collection half an hour after the order is placed. Deliveroo is also available in some locations.