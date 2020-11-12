Virgin Media has unveiled a 'gamechanging' new TV platform which aims to offer viewers a seamless connected entertainment experience that moves with them.

The advanced TV line-up includes a new Mini box, new TV remote with voice control and smart new features which offer a fully integrated, voice activated and personalised service.

What is it called?

The new box, named Virgin TV 360, has been designed with the ultimate user experience in mind for viewers to enjoy simple modern menus, quick navigation and all of their favourite apps and channels in one place.

Virgin TV 360 boasts all of the top TV channels and streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and BBC iPlayer, all with 4k Ultra-High Definition and HDR viewing capabilities.

Viewers will be able to record six programmes while watching a seventh, watch on demand programmes and live TV in one room, pause and continue in another room seamlessly through a Virgin TV 360 box or a Mini box.

And on Virgin Media’s ultrafast broadband, multiple users in the home can stream and watch their favourite shows and content all at the same time in the highest resolution. Gigabit broadband speeds are also being rolled out by the company and are currently available to 6.8 million homes across the UK.

The new Virgin TV 360 features include:

Voice Search & Control – a new remote allows customers to use their voice to find the telly they love, open apps, pause, skip forward or back and breeze around content quickly.

Profiles – families can now create their own profiles so that they can control their own pause points, select their favourite channels and receive personalised recommendations.

Startover – lets customers skip back to the beginning of live programmes, even if they’ve already started.

New Mini box – recordings only need to be made once and can be shared across multiple set top boxes which allows for seamless Ultra-HD multi-room viewing throughout the home.

Upgraded Virgin TV Go app – offers a boosted on the go experience that allows customers to pause a programme on one set top box and carry on watching it on their tablet in another room or on the move.

What have Virgin Media said?

David Bouchier, chief TV and entertainment officer at Virgin Media, said: “Virgin TV 360 is our most impressive TV service to date, providing one of the most complete and comprehensive viewing experiences available in the UK.

"Backed up by our ultrafast broadband, our new service allows TV lovers to watch all of their favourite channels, apps and on-demand content in one place or on the move. This really is game-changing TV and we know our customers will love it.”

Annie Brooks, executive director of product at Virgin Media, added: “Our customers can already enjoy ultrafast connectivity at their fingertips and now, with the introduction of Virgin TV360, we’re completing the package with seamless entertainment that matches the power and speed of our broadband."

Who created the new TV box?

Powered by Horizon, the next-generation entertainment platform developed by Liberty Global, Virgin TV 360 offers access to the latest TV innovations. With regular overnight updates straight to the box customers will be able to enjoy new features as soon as they’re ready.

Which Virgin Media customers will be able to get the new box?

From launch, all new customers taking one of Virgin Media’s TV and broadband bundles will receive Virgin TV 360 as standard.

Existing customers who take the Ultimate Oomph bundle, or existing customers who upgrade to Ultimate Oomph, will also be able to get Virgin TV 360 later this year – at no additional cost.

Virgin Media also recently announced a speed boost to 600Mbps for existing Ultimate Oomph customers.