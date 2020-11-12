ONE person had to be taken to hospital on Wednesday afternoon, November 11, following a medical emergency.
Emergency services, including the Wales Air Ambulance, were called to Owen Street in Pennar, Pembroke Dock.
The Welsh Ambulance service said they were called shortly after 2:30pm while the Air Ambulance added that the person had been taken to Morriston Hospital in Swansea.
A Wales Air Ambulance spokesman said: “Our Dafen-based crew were mobile at 15:28 and arrived at the scene at 15:48. Following treatment from our on-board consultant and critical care practitioner, we escorted the patient via a road ambulance to Morriston Hospital, Swansea. Our involvement concluded at 18:28.”
The Welsh Ambulance service added: “We responded with one emergency ambulance, two rapid response vehicles and were supported by Wales Air Ambulance.”