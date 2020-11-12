A YEAR 10 student from Haverfordwest High VC School has helped the Pembrokeshire Federation of WIs (PFWI) celebrate Remembrance Day.

Libby Banner, as part of her Duke of Edinburgh Silver Award, has created a window display for the Women’s Institute’s headquarters in Prendergast.

The poppies on display were all made by members of Narberth WI.

Part of Libby’s Duke Of Edinburgh Silver Award is to volunteer, in the community and Libby has helped the WI by creating their monthly window displays.

Her next one will be a Christmas Scene, which will be in place by December 1.

In addition, and during Lockdown, Libby has also been hard at work helping dispatch the monthly PFWI newsletter.

Treasurer, Margaret Bond also placed a wreath, alongside all others, in Haverfordwest, on Monday, November 9.

Chairman, Jenny Longland said: “Throughout Lockdown and before Lockdown, Libby has consistently been a very conscientious young lady and has always been on hand to help, whenever she can, at WI House.

“Normally, our members create all the window displays, at WI House, but this year has proved very difficult due to the restrictions. I would like to therefore give Libby, a very big thank you, once again, for all her help and support. I’m sure it won’t be long before we can get Libby to join the WI and what a super help and member she will be.

“Lastly, my big thanks, too, to Narberth WI for helping Libby by creating so many lovely poppies in order that she could create such a wonderful display.”