ARTISTIC Armistice tributes have been created by Narberth's Queens Hall and youngsters from Tavernspite and Templeton CP Schools.
Throughout the week, the hall's window has featured a stunning silhouette display on the theme of remembrance.
Yesterday (Wednesday) at 11am, the two schools fell quiet in recognition of Armistice Day.
Templeton's Rowan Class - Year 5 and 6 - used pastels to write messages and draw poppies on the school yard. Then they all stood around in a circle and observed the silence.
In Tavernspite, Year 6 made poppies by weaving yarn around sticks.
They then wrote poignant messages before placing their poppies in the ground by the school entrance, and observed a minute's silence around them.