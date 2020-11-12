THE old sign for the Coronation Bakery in Neyland, located on Kensington Road, has been restored.
It is the oldest commercial sign in the town, having been erected when the bakery was established in 1902 by Harry Jones.
The sign had not been touched since 1991 and the town council agreed to meet the costs of refurbishment.
Mayor Simon Hancock thanked the homeowner for allowing the work to be done and to Peter Hay and Gareth Lawlor who helped take it down and put it back up.
Cllr Hancock said: “I am really pleased to have been able to arrange for this project to be undertaken.”
The bakery took its name because of the coronation of King Edward VII that year.