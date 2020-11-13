Author Nicola Davies from Haverfordwest and St Davids illustrator Cathy Fisher, have published three new books for young children on the themes of disability, bereavement and bullying .
Perffaith is a story of anticipation, disappointment, acceptance and, ultimately, love. It tells the story of a young boy learning to accept his baby sister as being perfect in every way in spite of her disability and was longlisted for a CILIP Kate Greenaway Medal.
One reviewer has said: “It is an emotionally vivid, hopeful illustration of unpredictability, disappointment, and acceptance — recommended for children and parents alike.’
Y Pwll is a touching picture book about a young boy, and his family, overcoming the loss of his father and is again a nominate for the Kate Greenaway Medal.
In Y Ferch Newydd, the new girl is beginning school in a new country, where she finds that the children in her class are unfriendly towards her; refusing to include her but she introduces them to her culture and transforms both their attitude towards her and their vision of themselves.
The books are also available in the medium of Welsh and are published by Graffeg Limited.