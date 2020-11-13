A MUSEUM volunteer has featured the story of her prisoner of war father in an exhibition of remembrance.

Sandra Benham has put together the display at Narberth Museum which pays tribute to all the Second World War servicemen and women of Narberth - whether abroad or on the Home Front.

Sandra's dad, Neville, spent time as a Japanese prisoner of war. His ordeal is documented in a memoir which tells of the hardships he endured and is a highlight of the display, which can be seen until the end of the year.

Sandra has volunteered at the museum since 2012, but is soon moving on to pastures new.

Museum curator Pauline Griffiths said: "Sandra's research skills and practical expertise have been of immense value to the museum. since she joined in 2012.

"She is shortly moving to Cardiff to be near her family and we wish her every happiness there, but she will be greatly missed."

Museum learning officer, Emma Baines, has made a short video giving a flavour of the exhibition, which can be seen on Narberth Museum's Facebook page www.facebook.com/narberthmuseum

It is hoped that museum visitors will be able to add to the archives by sharing their own families' stories.

Admission to the exhibition is free but standard museum admission charges apply.

The museum has now reverted to its full opening hours, which are 10am-5pm, Tuesday to Saturday.

There will be free admission on two upcoming dates - this Friday, November 19, for everyone with a lottery ticket or scratchcard, and Saturday December 5.

For more information, see www.narberthmuseum.co.uk, email info@narberthmuseum.co.uk or telephone 01834 860500