Pembrokeshire County Council is appealing for information after more than 100 black bags of rubbish were illegally dumped in the north of the county.

The council collected the pile of bags from the roadside of the Cych Valley near the Carmarthenshire border within hours of the fly-tipping being reported on today (Tuesday).

A further pile of black bags was reported on the Carmarthenshire side of the river.

Local county councillor Rod Bowen said the fly-tipping had caused great concern and distress to local people.

He added: “Residents are clearly angry that our rural countryside is being used to dump unwanted items, creating unsightly hedgerows, pollution and further associated problems.

“It is even more shocking to hear reports of fly-tipping incidents at a time of lockdown. There is no excuse to dump rubbish in our countryside.

“I ask the general public to be vigilant and that if they see any suspicious activity to report all instances to the police or local authority.

Cllr Tomos, cabinet member for the environment said: “Pembrokeshire County Council has set up a dedicated fly-tipping team, determined to stamp out this problem and offenders will be prosecuted wherever possible. This includes a £100 reward for tip-offs that lead to a fixed penalty notice or successful prosecution for fly-tipping.

“I cannot emphasise enough that there is absolutely no excuse for fly-tipping. It blights the environment and is a danger to the public and wildlife and costs money to clear up – taxpayers’ money.

“If you have any information about this incident, or any fly-tipping in Pembrokeshire you can report it via email to fly.tipping@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or by calling 01437 775253 during office hours.”

See more details on how to tackle fly-tipping in Pembrokeshire at: pembrokeshire.gov.uk/waste-and-recycling/fly-tipping