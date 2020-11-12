THE Neyland and Johnston GP practice is working on plans for a phased reopening from Monday, November 16.
The practice was shut in October after a number of staff members tested positive for coronavirus.
Decontamination cleaning has taken place and temporary measures have been put in place to protect patients.
Other practices across south Pembrokeshire will continue to support Neyland and Johnston in the coming week.
The practice continues to work very closely with Public Health Wales and Hywel Dda University Health Board to reinstate services as quickly as possible.
Patients who need to use services should contact their surgery using the usual number.
Jill Paterson, Director of Primary Care, Community and Long Term Care for Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “We would like to thank patients for their patience and understanding over the last fortnight and we would like to reassure that all the appropriate contact tracing and infection control arrangements are in place to protect patients and staff.”