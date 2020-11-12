A teenager has admitted possession of a knife in Haverfordwest town centre and causing more than £3,500 of damage to vehicles.
The 15 year-old, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty to possession of a blade in a public place when he appeared at Pembrokeshire Youth Court on Friday, November 6.
The offence took place on July 24.
The youth was sentenced to a 12-month youth rehabilitation order and ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.
A destruction order was made for the knife.
The boy also admitted causing £3,525.69 of damage to vehicles at a Haverfordwest garage on March 1.
He was ordered to pay £966.25 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.