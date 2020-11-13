Shelter Cymru has published statistics that show the extent to which each local authority across Wales needs more social homes - in Pembrokeshire there are 3,823 households on the waiting list for a social home but only 101 were built last year.
Wales is facing a housing emergency, says Shelter Cymru. Social housing provides long-term homes that enable people to settle and that is why it is campaigning for more social homes to be built in communities across Wales.
The cost of renting privately or buying a house has increased to the point where people can no longer afford it, so are applying to move into social housing but are waiting for a home to become available.
To highlight this, Shelter Cymru has mapped each local authority area on its website, https://sheltercymru.org.uk/how-much-does-your-community-need-social-housing/ for residents to see just how many households are on the waiting list, and how many social homes are being built to help in the hope that they will then join Shelter Cymru’s campaign.
Across Wales -there are currently around 67,000 households on housing waiting lists, but last year only 1,288 social homes were built. Wales needs 20,000 social homes over the next five years that are genuinely affordable and built to high quality standards, said a Shelter Cymru spokesperson.
