DRIVING to Pembrokeshire to walk a dog has cost a lockdown rules-breaker more than £800.
Keiran Lee Davies-Evans, 28, of Brynmeurig, Llangunnor, Carmarthen was stopped by police at an A477 checkpoint at the Llanteg turn-off during the first Covid lockdown on May 4.
Llanelli Magistrates Court yesterday, Thursday November 12, ordered him to pay a total of £811 in a fine, costs and surcharge for the offence of travelling from his home address in Carmarthen to walk a dog, in contrary to coronavirus restrictions.
Davies-Evans did not appear in court and the case was found proved under the single justice procedure.