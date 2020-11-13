A COCKLE-picker broke lockdown rules by travelling from Surrey to Pembrokeshire, magistrates have heard.
Tung Vu of York Close, Byfleet was ordered to pay a total of £239 in a fine, costs and surcharge after admitting being away from his home area in contravention of coronavirus regulations.
Police spoke to Vu, 34, when he was on the Glen Beach, Saunderfoot on June 22, Llanelli Magistrates Court was told yesterday (Thursday November 12).
Vu was not present in court, but his guilty plea was taken into account when the penalty was imposed.