TENBY'S RNLI all-weather lifeboat, the Haydn Miller, was launched to Caldey Island yesterday (Thursday) afternoon.
An emergency call came from the monastic island after one of the residents of Caldey Island fell off a ladder, suffering a suspected broken ankle.
The lifeboat was launched at 2.15pm and the volunteer crew made best speed to Caldey where they found the casualty waiting for them on the jetty as they arrived.
The man was taken aboard and returned to Tenby Harbour, before making his own way to A&E.
The lifeboat then returned to station, arriving at 2.55pm.