A CALL has gone out from a leading north Pembrokeshire venue to lift the current restrictions on live music and cultural events.

Live performances are banned under Welsh Government coronavirus rules but Glen Peters, from iconic music, theatre and arts venue Rhosygilwen, believes such centres are capable of staging events in a safe and secure environment.

Glen has now written to local Senedd Members Paul Davies and Eluned Morgan to get them to reconsider the current ban on all live performances and is encouraging others to take up the cause, which has seen venues closed following the initial Covid-19 lockdown back in March.

In his letter, Glen says: "I’m writing to you regards the current blanket ban on live performances in the cultural sector.

“We believe that it is hurting communities in terms of well-being and is doing irreparable harm to the livelihood of musicians.

“The role of culture and music in Wales is such an important part of the natural way of life and I would urge you to get Welsh Government to allow cultural performances to continue within social distancing guidelines.”

Glen is convinced that Rhosygilwen could safely stage events in its imposing great hall.

He said: “There is sufficient space to accommodate two-metre distancing. We had planned to hold one or two selected events with no more than 50 people in a space that normally seats 220. All our systems can take details for track and trace.

“We want to revive cultural events as our audiences have been deprived of live performances for so long. It seems odd that we can go to gyms for physical well-being yet our minds are being deprived of culture which is such an important part of life in Wales.

“My wish is that Welsh Government revisits this blanket ruling to prohibit all live performances at its next review.”