Giant insects created by Cardigan's Small World Theatre are greeting visitors to the town of Abergele, including the celebrities who will be stranded in the market town as part of this year's I'm a Celebrity Get me out of here.
As jungle fever grips the north Walian market town the three giant insects, created for Venue Cymru, are on display to welcome the ITV show to Wales instead of its usual setting in the Australian Bush.
Starting this Sunday, November 15, the hugely popular show will feature Sir Mo Farah, Jessica Plummer and Vernon Kay are among the stars who have signed up to brave the bush-tucker trials this year.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic it is being filmed in the UK for the first time ever. Small World's insects are different from the usual bush tucker but it is hoped they will amuse both residents and visitors alike.
"It was challenging finding materials during the firebreak." said Small World's director, Bill Hamblett "But creating giant structures from reclaimed and repurposed materials is something we love to do".
A grasshopper, acorn weevil and a stag beetle were chosen because they are all important for the conservation of the rich biodiversity in the Abergele area.
"We hope they bring smiles to the town," added artist Ann Shrosbree.
Small World Theatre is well-known for touring the giant sea monster Clean Seas Cragen around Wales in 2018.
Small World Theatre considers the impact on the environment when making all its work which raises awareness of the climate crisis and the natural world we live in.