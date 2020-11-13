FISHGUARD and District Round Table is carrying out a Covid-safe toll bridge as part of its annual fundraising efforts for Children in Need.
Tables are stopping the traffic on their Lower Town toll bridge and collecting donations using nets in order to maintain a safe social distance. Each tabler has his own collecting bucket to avoid cross contamination.
Tablers have also decided to recreate their 120 mile cycle ride from Limerick to Fishguard virtually on a turbo trainer in Lower Town.
Tablers will take shifts on the bike, sanitising it thoroughly in between and attempt to cover the 120 miles in a day.
"Don't forget to bring your change and help us support a worthy cause," said a spokesperson for the group.