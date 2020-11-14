A 250-MILE trip to the beach at Newgale during the first coronavirus lockdown period earlier this year has proved costly for a London man.
Marco Rigacci, of St Mary's Terrace, Westminster, found the case against him proved in his absence under the single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court, on November 13.
The court heard that Rigacci had, on April 23, had travelled to Newgale beach from London without a reasonable excuse, contrary to regulations 8(1) and 12(1)(b) & (4) of the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (Wales) Regulations 2020.
22-year-old Rigacci was fined £660, along with costs of £85, and a victim surcharge of £66.
