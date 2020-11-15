A MAN is to pay the price of a lockdown drive to Pembrokeshire from the West Midlands to sleep in his car at Stackpole.
Kosta Papa, 31, of Bromford Road, Oldbury, Sandwell was ordered to pay a total of £811 in a fine, costs and surcharge by Llanelli Magistrates Court last Thursday, November 12.
He was charged with breaking coronavirus regulations on June 25 by travelling to Stackpole to sleep in his car in the car park.
Papa was not present in court and the case was found proved under the single justice procedure.
