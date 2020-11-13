PUPILS in the Milford Haven area have been celebrating local produce and learning about how it’s produced.
The children took part in the Roots project which was set up to boost their knowledge of natural produce and the food networks that exist in their community.
It also aims to strengthen the links between schools and local food producers.
The outdoor sessions have proven particularly popular in the post-lockdown learning environment.
The project is funded by South Hook LNG and the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust and delivered by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.
National Park Education Ranger Tom Bean said: “While this year has posed a significant challenge to schools and pupils across the country, it’s been heartening to see how they’ve embraced new ways of learning and the lessons that can be taught by the great outdoors.
“Since September, several primary schools have participated in this programme, including Johnston CP, Neyland Community School, St Francis Catholic School and Coastlands CP.
“Pupils from St Francis grew their own wheat, which was then ground into flour using a quern from Carew Tidal Mill. Other activities have included planting, growing, apple-picking, farm visits, habitat studies and transforming outdoor spaces.”
Work to create growing spaces and an outdoor learning area at Gelliswick VC School is scheduled for later in the year.
“We’re so pleased to be supporting this project and the work of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust in giving children a means by which to connect with our local environment and the many producers who support food networks in our County” commented Mariam Dalziel, South Hook LNG’s PR Manager.
To learn more about outdoor learning programmes available to schools, go to www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/for-schools-and-educators