A MONKTON man has been given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £500 costs after admitting trading as a scrap metal collector without a valid licence.
Stephen Roberts of 16 Castle Quarry, Monkton, was prosecuted under the Scrap Metal Dealers Act by Pembrokeshire County Council.
He was stopped by police in possession of scrap metal in January this year.
Haverfordwest magistrates heard on Thursday (12th November) that Roberts was not previously known to the Council as far as any environmental offences were concerned.
Roberts, who represented himself, told the court that he was in business on his own and had not claimed any Government grant money through lockdown when he could also have gone on the sick.
In addition to the conditional discharge and costs, he was also ordered to pay a £22 victim surcharge.