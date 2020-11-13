DIWALI, also known as the 'Festival of lights', begins on Saturday, November 14, but celebrations may look a little different this year.

The Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service has issued advice for anyone who may be planning on celebrating the festival.

Fireworks are usually a big part of the Diwali celebrations; however, the fire service is asking members of the community to think twice before holding home displays. This is to help avoid an increase in incidents, protect the community and support the emergency services.

If you do choose to celebrate with fireworks always follow the firework code which can be found on the fire service’s website.

People are also reminded not to leave cooing unattended and to make sure saucepan handles are not sticking out from the hob or over a naked flame.

The service has also issued advice on lighting oil lamps and candles, reminding everyone to place candles in a holder and keep away from curtains, hair and loose clothing.

They have also said to make sure you have a working smoke alarm, on every floor of your home and test it weekly.

If you would like some more advice call the service on 0800 169 1234 to talk about the possibility of a Safe and Well Visit. Alternatively please complete the online Request a Safe and Well Visit form.

If you have a defective alarm which was installed by the Fire and Rescue Service, please contact 0800 169 1234 for a replacement or email saw@mawwfire.gov.uk