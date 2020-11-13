THE National Theatre Wales is calling on the people of Pembrokeshire to share their stories of the Sea Empress disaster.
In the early evening on February 15, 1996, the Sea Empress oil tanker sailed through the mouth of the Cleddau Estuary on her way to Milford Haven.
Heading against the outgoing tide, she hit rocks in the middle of the channel, damaging her hull. Her cargo - 72,000 tonnes of crude oil - slowly started to spill into the sea.
The National Theatre Wales is asking: Were you living in Pembrokeshire at the time? What are your memories of the disaster? Was your industry or way of life affected? Were you part of the rescue effort to save the 7000 seabirds injured by the oil? Did you help to clean the beaches or the 120 miles of coastline affected by the spill?
A spokesperson said: “We would like to hear from you. National Theatre Wales TEAM and Postcards & Podcasts are working together to create a series of podcasts to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the disaster, as part of our ongoing development around Go Tell the Bees.
“If you have a story you would like to share about the Sea Empress disaster, please contact us at team@nationaltheatrewales.org”