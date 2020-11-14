Entries for The Western Telegraph’s third annual Health and Care Awards are coming in thick and fast, but there’s still time for people to nominate their local champions.

The awards are driven to recognise the hard work, dedication, innovation, and care delivered across the health and care sector. With focus on the individuals and their stories, it is the people who make the difference.

If 2020 is anything to go by we hope the people of West Wales will show their support for these awards by nominating someone they know who deserves it.

Due to the global pandemic, the awards ceremony will be streamed live this year on the Western Telegraph’s Facebook page, with Dr Hillary Jones being the host.

The star of Good Morning Britain recently hosted the Hereford Times’ version of the Health and Care Awards on October 22nd and is looking forward to doing the same for the people of West Wales this December.

Dr Ritesh Rua and his team at Weobley Surgery won GP Practice of the Year at the Herefordshire awards ceremony and stresses how important it is to celebrate health and social care workers.

Dr Ritesh said, “People within health and social care really appreciate it when people and patients acknowledge their hard work – a little bit of encouragement goes a long way, inspiring them to go above and beyond.”

“It was such a great feeling to be nominated but it feels even better winning Best GP Practice. It was amazing for our team to have their hard work for our patients be recognised.

“Watching the awards live was a great experience too, hearing the celebrities give praise to the nominees made it feel like we were at the BAFTAs. My children loved seeing their father on TV.

“We look forward to next year’s event and highly recommend nominating health and social care workers who have made an impact on people’s lives.”

To view the full list of categories and nominate someone for this year’s Health and Care Awards, simply visit the Western Telegraph’s website. The closing date for entries is Sunday, November 22nd.