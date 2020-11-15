Pembrokeshire flower power has yielded a huge donation for a Welsh prostate cancer charity.

Stuart and Liz Beresford from Llangwm are well known for their passion for gardening.

For the past six years they have sold off surplus plants and shrubs, donating all the proceeds to charity.

For 2020, the green-fingered pair picked Prostate Cymru and a record breaking sum of £5000 was raised.

Plants were sold from an open air stall at the front of their roadside property and customers were asked to post their payment through the house letterbox to comply with social distancing.

Stuart and Liz supported by their friends Steve and Lynne Vincent Davies who also are keen gardeners. They too produced a bumper crop of cuttings and plants from their garden in Crundale which sold like ‘hot cakes’ from their garage.

The two couples said their joint efforts certainly benefitted from the increased interest in gardening whilst people were in lockdown during spring and early summer.

They also acknowledged the "huge support" given by other gardeners in the local community who donated surplus plants in support of their fundraising effort.

Like all charities, Prostate Cymru has been affected by the lack of fundraising during 2020 due to the covid pandemic and this magnificent effort has been highly praised by members of the Pembrokeshire Friends of Prostate Cymru.

With one in eight men affected by prostate cancer, which becomes one in three if there is a family history, prostate cancer remains the biggest cause of death in Welsh men.

However, if caught early, men have a 98 per cent chance of survival and this valuable donation will contribute greatly to help fund the Prostate Cymru awareness programme along with other important initiatives carried out by the charity.