The West Wales charity, Get The Boys A Lift (GTBAL), has linked with national charity, the Rees Foundation, to offer a safe social space for care experienced people.

The partnership will allow the community to access useful information and connect with support in the vibrant atmosphere of the GTBAL café in Haverfordwest.

Established by foster carer Jan Rees OBE in 2013, the Rees Foundation provides support and financial assistance to care experienced people of any age.

The charity have been impressed with the GTBAL’s dedication to meeting the needs of people in their local community and see massive potential in the collaboration.

The dynamic GTBAL team engage with people of all ages through the coffee and clothing shop 'Our Place' in Dew Street, Haverfordwest.

The café also acts as a drop-in offering support for people in the community and the project builds on the established strengths and resources offered by both organisations.

The Rees Foundation already has community cafes in the West Midlands, but the collaboration with GTBAL is the first of its kind – a move the charity hopes will be the first of many.

The collaboration means the GTBAL team are trained in issues impacting care experienced people and will also be trained in mental health first aid by the Rees Foundation.

IT access to some of the great services offered by the Support Workers located at the Rees Foundation is widely available and the café also benefits from a ‘Rees Champion’ who will be able to give information on all projects offered by the Foundation..

A representative from Pembrokeshire County Council children’s services also acts as a Rees Champion to promote the project.

A Rees guest card is available to all care experienced people which provides free hot drinks and discounts on food offered at the café.

For more information, go to the Rees website: .reesfoundation.org pop in the store or call 0330 094 5645 or 01527 916559.