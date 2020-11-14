A 29-YEAR-OLD man's hopes of a lockdown look around Tenby were dashed when he was stopped by police.
Mohammed Alqarni of Roger Beck Way, Sketty, Swansea was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and surcharge by magistrates in Llanelli on Thursday, November 12.
He admitted breaching coronavirus regulations by being away from his home address without reasonable excuse by travelling to Tenby 'to have a look around before going home' during the first lockdown on June 7.
Alquarni was not present in court, but the magistrates took his guilty plea into account when sentencing.