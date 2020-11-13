Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed the death of a 41-year-old woman after a collision on the A487 near Newport, Pembrokeshire, this afternoon.
A police spokesperson said: "A 41-year-old woman has died following a collision on the A487 at Felindre Farchog in Pembrokeshire this afternoon, Friday, November 13.
"Officers responded to calls at around 3.50pm that a Yahama 125cc motorbike and a Vauxhall Astra had been involved in a serious collision.
"Sadly the female rider of the motorbike died at the scene. Her family has been informed.
"If you saw what happened, were in the area around this time, or have dashcam footage of or prior to the accident, please get in touch.
"Your assistance could help our investigation.
"Visit bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, email contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or call 101.
"If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired you can text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908."