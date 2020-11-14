PUPILS in Whitland’s Ysgol Dyffryn Taf school are being asked to self-isolate after a fellow pupil received a positive Covid-19 test.

The call to self-isolate is for Year 8 pupils at the school.

Headteacher Julian Kennedy said:

“I would like to advise you of a potential positive coronavirus case affecting a pupil in Year 8.

“A pupil in Year 8 has received a positive test for Covid-19. However, that pupil has been advised to take a further test for confirmation.

“As a precaution, all pupils in Year 8 should self-isolate over the weekend and not attend school on Monday, November 16, maintaining self-isolation on that day.

“We will also be individually contacting a number of pupils who share school transport with the individual concerned. We expect to receive further information over the weekend and will update the website.

“Please continue checking the website for updates from Sunday, November 15, onwards.

“I appreciate that this will be of concern for you. However, please be assured that the school is closely following Test, Trace and Protect (TTP) procedures to ensure the safety of all members of the school community.”

A letter from Carmarthenshire County Council has been sent following the positive test.

It states: “We are advising that all pupils in Year 8 are required to self-isolate over the weekend and on Monday, November 16.

“Those pupils should not attend school that day.

“Additionally, we have contacted a number of pupils who may have been close contacts on the 749 bus route. Those pupils should also self-isolate for the same time period.

“Please note – children who travel on the 749 bus and are not in Year 8 do not need to self-isolate unless they have been contacted by the school.

“The school or the TTP Team will contact you by the end of Monday, November 16, to confirm whether a period of self-isolation is required for 14 days.

“If your child is required to self-isolate, everyone else in the household can continue as normal and go to work / school (however if your child becomes symptomatic, the whole household would then need to self-isolate).

“This process of testing and contact tracing is part of the ‘new normal’ and where schools follow these guidelines carefully, there is no cause for alarm. In the event of any further positive cases, all updates will be published on the council website https://www.carmarthenshire.gov.wales/home/council-services/education-schools/

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind you that if you, your child or anyone you live with, begins to display the following symptoms you must all stay at home and follow advice from Public Health Wales:

• A new continuous cough and/or

• A high temperature

• A loss of or change in your normal sense of taste or smell.

“If your child becomes unwell outside of school hours, with or without any of the Covid-19 symptoms or needs to self-isolate, please report this to us by calling Delta Wellbeing on 0300 333 2222 or by emailing TTP@deltawellbeing.org.uk who will notify the school on your behalf. During school hours and for all other health-related issues please inform your school directly.

“If you or your child feels unwell and you need medical advice, please phone NHS 111 or visit their website 111.wales.nhs.uk, or call your local GP.

“It is important that we all remain vigilant and maintain social distancing, continue to wash our hands frequently and wear a face covering where required to prevent the spread of the virus as much as we can.

“We hope that the information we’ve provided is reassuring and helpful during what we appreciate can be an anxious time.”