Shopping for Christmas gifts is easier said than done sometimes. It’s hard enough to figure out what to get for your loved ones, let alone what to buy for friends co-workers, dog walkers, or distant relatives who deserve a little something, too.

Worry no more, because we’ve compiled amazing gifts under £10 that will make sure everyone in your life gets a little holiday joy this Christmas.

1. For the child who loves surprises: Skyrocket Blume Doll

Credit: Amazon

Who doesn't love a surprise? The Skyrocket Blume Doll is one of the hottest toys out there and has more than 5,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. It grows into one of 22 potential dolls as it gets watered, so kids are sure to love it, and it's small enough to fit into a stocking.

Get the Skyrocket Blume Doll at Amazon for £6

2. For the person who colours outside the lines: An adult colouring book

Credit: Amazon

Colouring isn't just for children—adults can get in on the fun, too. Johanna Basford's Lost Ocean: An Inky Adventure & Colouring Book is full of elegant and intricate images that will keep colouring fanatics occupied for hours.

Get Lost Ocean: An Inky Adventure & Colouring Book at Amazon for £7.72

3. For the one who wears the same jewellery: Diamond Dazzle Stik

Credit: Amazon

If your giftee wears the same earrings, necklaces, and rings every single day, then their jewellery could definitely use a serious refresh from all that wear. With more than 14,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, people swear by this jewellery cleaning stick designed to make diamonds shine like new. Reviewers were impressed with how easy it is to use and the massive improvement they've seen in their gemstones.

Get the Diamond Dazzle Stik at Amazon for £8.95

4. For the person who is always cold: A 5-pack of cosy socks

Credit: Amazon

You can't go wrong gifting a pack of comfortable socks. This 5-pack of women's cosy socks clocks in at under £10 and features fun and colourful patterns.

Get the Warm Winter Wool Socks (5-pack) at Amazon for £9.99

5. For the one who has AirPods: AirPods case cover

Credit: Amazon

Anyone who has Apple AirPods probably gets nervous about accidentally misplacing these small and expensive buds. The case is so small and easy to lose. But a carrying case they can use to attach their AirPods to their keys or belt loops might calm their woes. With more than 28,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, people love this silicone case and say it doesn't rip and that it makes them feel more secure. It's also available in several colour options.

Get the AhaStyle AirPods Case Cover at Amazon for £3.79

6. For the person who is always thirsty: VEHHE Stainless Steel Drinking Straws

Credit: Vehhe

This four-pack is ideal for someone who is trying to use less plastic. The straws can be tossed in the dishwasher for easy cleaning and come with a convenient carry bag and wire-cleaner.

Get the VEHHE Stainless Steel Drinking Straws (4-pack) at Amazon for £4.59

7. For the one who runs their dog's Instagram: Pet Selfie Clip

Credit: Geluode

If your recipient is absolutely obsessed with their dog (I mean, who isn't?) and, more importantly, snapping pictures with them, then they need this selfie assistant. The Pet Selfie Clip is an ingenious tennis ball that clips to the top of your giftee's phone, so they can finally take the perfect selfie with their pooch.

Get the Geluode Pet Selfie Clip at Amazon for £7.99

8. For those who enjoy a challenge: The "Of Course!" book of riddles

Credit: Zack Guido / Getty/ m-imagephotography

Some people like their Sudoku and coffee in the morning, while others like puzzles and crosswords. A brain teaser book is perfect for keeping anyone’s mind sharp, killing time while travelling, entertaining kids, or just relaxing on their own.

Get the “Of Course!” Book of Brain Teasers at Amazon for £6.60

9. For the cat lover: Crafting with Cat Hair

Credit: Kaori Tsutaya

Your recipient may love their cat dearly, but they don't love all the hair they shed every single day. But with this gift, they can finally put their feline's fur to good use with a little crafting. It might seem like a novelty gift for the cat-obsessed owner but could become the perfect hobby or the cat owner who spends their free time crafting.

Get Crafting with Cat Hair at Amazon for £8.99

10. For the person who loves to relax: TheraFlow Foot Massager

Credit: TheraFlow

Massages can be expensive, and they definitely don't cost less than £10. However, if you're looking for a more affordable way to gift your friend or family member a little rest and relaxation, the Theraflow Foot Massager will get the job done and then some.

The wooden roller has nubs and grooves designed to reach even the achiest spots like the arch of your foot, heels, and more. However, it isn't just for feet, either. They can use the massager on their hands, back, and other parts of the body.

Get the TheraFlow Foot Massager at Amazon for £7.95

11. For the person who loves to read: Personalised Leather Bookmark

Credit: ParkerandcoUK

Bookmarks might be one of the simpler gifts on this list, but they’re also among the most useful. Whether for work, school, or leisure, everyone needs a durable bookmark. Made from leather, this bookmark can be stamped with the giftee's name to give it a personalised feel.

Get the Handmade Personalised Leather Initial Page Corner Bookmark at Etsy for £8

12. For the one who wears makeup: Makeup removing cloths

Credit: Danielle Creations

Give your giftee a way to remove their makeup without irritating their eyes and skin like they have been with traditional disposable wipes. More than 7,000 Amazon shoppers have opted to use these reusable makeup removing cloths instead, which they say removes their makeup without too much scrubbing even after washing them plenty of times.

Get the Makeup Removing Cloths, 4 Count at Amazon for £7.15

13. For the one who likes to doodle: Melissa & Doug Scratch Magic Doodle

Credit: Melissa & Doug

Take your giftee's doodling to the next level with this Melissa & Doug Scratch Magic Doodle pad. The pages appear as normal paper, but when used leave behind a rainbow of colour wherever you draw. It'll make leaving notes more fun and add a pop of colour to daily drawings.

Get the Melissa & Doug Scratch Magic Doodle pad at Amazon for £4.99

14. For those who love lip balm: Burt's Bees Kissable Colour Gift Set

Credit: Burt's Bees

The Burt's Bees Kissable Colour Gift Set comes with Burt's Bees lip shimmer in three different shades including Peony, Rhubarb, and Watermelon. These make a great stocking stuffer and are also perfect for tossing in their work bag or travel bag.

Get the Burt's Bees Kissable Colour Gift Set at Amazon for £9.97

