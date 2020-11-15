eBay have revealed their 10 bestselling used items - and it could come in handy for those looking to get some extra cash ahead of Christmas.

The online company has compiled a list of its top-selling pre-loved categories, to give you some inspiration.

Here’s the list, along with the average selling price in brackets…

1. Musical instruments (£261.59)

This could be music to your ears if you’re fed up with someone else in the household playing a squeaky violin (although obviously don’t sell someone else’s belongings without permission!).

2. Vehicle parts and accessories (£154.20)

With UK-based staycations having been popular this year, GPS devices and spare tools are sought-after items.

3. Cameras and photography (£107.17)

Photography has been a popular lockdown hobby, so if you have some unwanted gear, it could be snapped up by someone else.

4. Antiques (£93.70)

Now’s your chance to get rid of that old vase your aunt gave you that you never really liked.

5. Books, comics and magazines (£78.25)

Many people are looking for new reading material to curl up with in the cold winter months.

6. Business and office items (£73.77)

Your unwanted desk could be very useful to buyers, as the working from home trend continues.

7. Sporting goods (£63.15)

Many people have been working out from home this year, so if you never got round to using that yoga mat, shift it on.

8. Computers and networking (£62.11)

Also popular due to the home working trend, any spare laptops, keyboards or headsets could prove popular.

9. Garden and patio equipment (£46.61)

While these may normally be thought of as summer items, 2020 hasn’t been a normal year, and they may still be popular with people looking to stay outdoors and keep their distance in the months to come.

10. Sound and vision – such as televisions, home speakers and headphones (£45.56)

The home has been the centre of where people get their entertainment in 2020, so sell off any unwanted television sets or speakers as people prepare to upgrade.

Here's a few more tips from eBay

If you’re not sure how to market your items, eBay’s head of preloved, Emma Grant, has some tips.

She suggests taking the time to get the wording of listings right, as buyers will use certain key words when searching for items.