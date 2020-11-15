Supermarket chains Tesco and Aldi have both announced they will give staff a special 10 per cent Christmas bonus as a 'thank you' for their hard work throughout the year.

Here's what each company said.

What have Tesco announced?

Tesco said their colleagues have 'worked tirelessly to keep food on shelves and to look after customers in the most challenging circumstances'.

To recognise the incredible hard work of staff, Tesco announced a 10 per cent bonus for permanent colleagues across stores, distribution centres, customer fulfilment centres and our customer engagement centre.

For hourly-paid staff this will be a 10 per cent bonus on actual hours worked and for front-line managers, this will be a 10 per cent bonus on salary for weeks worked.

Store colleagues will receive the bonus for hours worked between December 13, 2020 and January 9, 2021.

Temporary colleagues will also be eligible, if they joined on or before September 1, 2020. Staff working for Tesco’s businesses in Ireland and Central Europe will be similarly rewarded.

Jason Tarry, Tesco UK and ROI CEO, said: “The hard work, dedication and resilience that colleagues have shown over the last few months has been remarkable.

"This year has proven challenging and uncertain for so many of us and this bonus is a way of saying thank you for the incredible response of our colleagues to these challenges.

"We’re also giving colleagues an extended 20 per cent discount on their shopping in the run-up to Christmas, to help bring some extra festive cheer.”

What have Aldi announced?

Aldi has announced a Christmas bonus for its 'amazing colleagues', as a thank you to those who have 'worked tirelessly on the frontline throughout this challenging year'.

Store and distribution colleagues will receive a 10 per cent bonus for November, which will be paid in December ahead of Christmas.

The announcement recognises the efforts of more than 35,000 staff who have worked to keep the nation fed during an unprecedented year.

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer, Aldi UK and Ireland said: “This year has been a difficult one for so many and our colleagues have worked tirelessly to ensure the nation continues have access to high quality affordable food.

"This bonus is a gesture of our appreciation for our amazing Aldi colleagues who have shown incredible resilience and dedication throughout 2020.”