Pembrokeshire County Council Leader, Councillor David Simpson, has provided a further coronavirus update.

"As we head towards the end of 2020, we continue to be talking about and tackling Covid-19.

"Meanwhile, we entered a firebreak lockdown and have now come out of it.

"I’m very aware that people across Pembrokeshire are suffering fatigue with what is now eight months of restrictions.

"The Welsh Government has announced a new and simpler set of national rules which now apply following the Wales-wide firebreak lockdown. They are designed to protect people’s health and provide as much freedom as possible while the virus remains in circulation.

"I would urge you all to take note of the government advice and pull together.

"I have highlighted before of how proud I am to live and work in Pembrokeshire and the way our county and our communities have pulled together.

"It has been a fantastic effort by everyone and I want to thank all our officers who ensured our services re-opened after the ‘fire-break’.

"I also want to thank everyone for their efforts during lockdown especially as we would normally celebrate Halloween and Bonfire night out and about.

"It was very moving to see the tributes paid on Remembrance Day – especially so this year as we had to commemorate the event in a different way.

"So again, I’m asking for your help in supporting each other and ensuring we all keep safe during this continued difficult period in our lives."