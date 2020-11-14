THE family of a woman, who died when her motorcycle was involved in a collision on a north Pembrokeshire road yesterday afternoon, have issued a poignant tribute to her.
41-year-old Debbie Anne Rodgers died following a collision on the A487 at Felindre Farchog on Friday, November 13.
Officers responded to calls at around 3.50pm that a Yamaha 125cc motorbike and a Vauxhall Astra had been involved in a serious collision.
Sadly, Debbie died at the scene.
Debbie’s family issued this pognant message to her:
“Fly high, our beautiful independent traveller.
“No passport required for this, your final journey.
“Daughter, sister, auntie, niece, cousin and friend.
“Always planning her next trip.
“Forever loved – tawel orffwys.”
Police are appealing for information following the collision.
A police spokesman said: "If you saw what happened, were in the area around this time, or have dashcam footage of or prior to the accident, please get in touch.
"Your assistance could help our investigation.
"Visit bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, email contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or call 101.
"If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired you can text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908."