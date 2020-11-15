Some recent cases of lockdown breachers dealt with locally.
DRIVING to Pembrokeshire to walk a dog has cost a lockdown rules-breaker more than £800. Read more below:
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/18868757.pembrokeshire-lockdown-trip-carmarthen-dog-owner-cost-800-court/
A COCKLE-picker broke lockdown rules by travelling from Surrey to Pembrokeshire, magistrates have heard.
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/18868825.cockle-picker-travelled-surrey-saundersfoot-break-lockdown-rules/
A 250-MILE trip to the beach at Newgale during the first coronavirus lockdown period earlier this year has proved costly for a London man.
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/18869967.london-man-travelled-250-miles-newgale-lockdown/
A 29-YEAR-OLD man's hopes of a lockdown look around Tenby were dashed when he was stopped by police.
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/18870833.sketty-man-gets-fined-wanting-look-round-tenby-lockdown/
A MAN is to pay the price of a lockdown drive to Pembrokeshire from the West Midlands to sleep in his car at Stackpole.
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/18870121.west-midlands-man-fined-lockdown-trip-pembrokeshire-stackpole-car-sleep/