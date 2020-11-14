TWO divers, blown off site near Martins Haven, were rescued by a lifeboat crew in pitch darkness tonight, November 14, in an “absolutely brilliant find”.
RNLI St Davids, Angle, Broad Haven, and Little Haven lifeboats were deployed to the coast near near Wooltack Point / St Martins Haven to search for the male and female divers, following a callout by the Coastguard.
The Coastguard helicopter was also on scene.
St Davids lifeboat located the divers in very challenging conditions, bringing them safely ashore.
A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “The lifeboats are on their way back; St Davids RNLI located the two divers in a search area provide by the Coastguard.
“It was an absolutely brilliant find for them as the divers had no light sources.”
He said the two divers had been washed offshore from the area they had intended to dive.
“It was unbelievably lucky to find them, a massive team effort by three different lifeboats; all the teams did a great job.”
Speaking about the divers, he added:
“Luckily they are going home to their families tonight.”
HM Coastguard - Broad Haven later said: "After an extensive search involving RNLI St Davids Lifeboat Angle Lifeboat RNLI Little & Broad Haven Lifeboat HM Coastguard Dale and Rescue 187 Search and Rescue helicopter the casualties were fortunately found safe and well in the water and recovered to Martin’s Haven.
"The team were then tasked to assists with the recovery of Little Haven ILB onto Broad Haven beach due to the conditions being too rough on Little Haven.
"A fantastic multi-agency effort with a positive outcome, the divers were extremely lucky to be found so quickly."