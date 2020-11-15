Pembrokeshire County Council is continuing to process applications received for both Non-Domestic Rate (NDR) grants and Discretionary grants introduced in response to the recent ‘fire-break’ lockdown.
Applications for the non-repayable Welsh Government grants close at 5pm on Friday, November 20, or when the fund is fully committed.
Although a huge task for the Authority’s grants team to administer, applications are being processed in a timely manner.
To date 1,692 NDR lockdown grants have been paid with a total value of over £4.8 million.
Discretionary grant applications are also being evaluated but take a little longer to process.
The county council’s cabinet member for economy, tourism. leisure and culture, Paul Miller, said: “I want to assure everyone that the team are working tirelessly in dealing with grant applications. It is a huge task.
“I also want to politely request that applicants should avoid follow-up emails and phone calls to allow the team to concentrate on processing applications.”
For more information on the grants available and to make an application go to: pembrokeshire.gov.uk/business-advice-and-support