PEMBROKE Dock wave energy company Bombora is “thrilled” to have been crowned a winner at the inaugural Wales STEM Awards on Thursday November 12 in a virtual ceremony hosted by Sian Lloyd.

The company was among 42 to be named finalists in this year’s highly anticipated awards, which celebrated those making a difference to, and championing, Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths (STEM) in Wales.

Bombora was named winner in the Start-Up category, which aims to recognise the newest STEM businesses demonstrating real passion, a strong plan, an innovative product and exceptional forecasts for further growth.

Bombora is an ocean energy company that has developed an innovative wave energy converter product called mWave™.

Chris Williams, Bombora’s commercial manager, said: “As a team, we are passionate about what we do and how new technology and innovation can positively impact our environment and future generations. STEM disciplines are central to enabling us to harness the sustainable power held within the ocean.

“Winning this award not only recognises the success of our team at Bombora but also the wider supply chain and supporting organisations throughout Wales we work closely with, who champion the environment and a belief in a better way to do energy. We’d like to thank the organisers and sponsors for hosting this excellent event.”

Securing European Regional Development Funding through Welsh Government and the backing of an international energy consultancy enabled Bombora to launch a £19 million technology demonstration project in 2018.

The full-scale 1.5MW mWave Pembrokeshire Demonstration Project is currently at the final assembly stage.

The mWave prototype installed next year off the coast of Pembrokeshire will be one of the most powerful wave devices to be operated at sea, a landmark event for the international marine energy sector.

Bombora’s investment has resulted in, the creation of 27 direct skilled STEM jobs and major contracts awarded to the local supply chain resulting in diversification, capacity building and employment.