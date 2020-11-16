MILFORD Haven School raised just over £2000 for Children in Need following a big fundraising effort.

Staff and pupils from the school took part in a 24-hour dance-a-thon while there was also a raffle held in the school.

One of the teachers, Mr Wheeler, also took on ‘The Big Dip’ on behalf of the sixth form prefect team.

Teacher Michelle Griffiths said: “A massive thank you to our whole school community, on behalf of both myself and the 6th form, for your amazing support this week.

“As well as being our smallest cohort in size, the sixth form group this year have faced the additional barrier of covid which meant we've had to really think massively outside of the box to find creative ways to fundraise for BBC Children in Need.

“Despite this, we've managed to raise over £2000 for the charity, as well as enjoying some much-needed fun after what has been for all of us a challenging year.

“It really has been a brilliant and memorable year of fundraising for the great cause that is Children in Need here at Milford Haven School. Thank you to those who have donated, entered raffles, washed cars, wiggled, baked and swam- all of your contributions have magnified the team spirit here at MHS which not even covid could dampen.”